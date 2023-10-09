Susanna Reid looked sensational as she hit the red carpet alongside GMB colleagues Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins at the 24th annual Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday.

Susanna, 52, put on a very busty display in a plunging green gown while making her stylish arrival at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The strapless frock hugged every inch of her gorgeous curves and she carried the colour story into her accessories with a dainty emerald necklace.

Meanwhile Kate, 56, commanded attention in a colour-blocked fuchsia enemble that featured gathered sleeves and a dramatic satin princess skirt.

Her look too featured a racy neckline and was cinched at her tiny waist with a perfectly co-ordinating belt.

Finally Charlotte, 48, oozed glamour in a pale mint green frock with fitted bodice and floral organza skirt.

The annual Pride of Britain Awards will return for a 24th year at London’s Grosvenor House, with Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-hosting the star-studded affair.

Taking place since 1999, the ceremony honours the achievements of truly remarkable people from across the UK and all walks of life – nominated by members of the public.

After a shortlist has been produced from the thousands of entries, winners are chosen by the Pride of Britain judging panel.

Despite taking place on Sunday evening, the ceremony will be aired on ITV on Thursday October 12 at 8pm.

The Pride Of Britain awards will honour winners in nine categories; TSB Community Hero Award, Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year, This Morning Emergency Services Award, Outstanding Bravery, Child of Courage, Prince’s Trust Young Achiever, Special Recognition and Outstanding Contribution.

Winners who will be honoured at the glitzy event include murdered hero Lee Rigby’s son, Jack Rigby, 13, and former rugby player Rob Burrow, alongside his wife Lindsay and best friend Kevin Sinfield.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror about his award, Rob said: ‘I am inspired by the true unsung heroes that make me proud to be British.

‘It is even more special that I get to receive the award alongside my wife Lindsey and great friend Kevin. I am so proud of them.’

A slew of famous faces are set to go to the bash, however regular attendee Holly Willoughby will not be appearing.

The TV presenter has cancelled her plans to attend the annual awards as she deals with an alleged kidnap plot.