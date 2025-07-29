Four people, including a New York City police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper that is home to the NFL headquarters. Officials say the suspect, identified by law enforcement as a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, died from a self-inflicted gunshot and left a note that mentions CTE and expresses anger that his mental illness may be linked to playing football. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.July 29, 2025