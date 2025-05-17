A man sitting in a car was shot and injured early Saturday morning in Lincoln Heights after he was approached by two men who fled on an electric scooter, police said.

The victim, identified as a 48-year-old Latino man, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be stable, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said . The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m.

According to investigators, two men described as Latino approached the victim while he was sitting in his car near Humbolt Street and Avenue 23 in Lincoln Heights, adjacent to Interstate 5.

The men got into an argument, Eisenman said. “Then suspect two produced a firearm and handed it to suspect one, who fired multiple shots.”

After the shooting, the gunman and his companion fled on an electric scooter in an unknown direction, Eisenman said. Investigators did not report whether the victim was driving the car or parked at the time of the shooting.