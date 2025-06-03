This article contains sponsored content.

The brewing sector has seen a number of specific sustainable technology developments, and has also effectively made use of larger initiatives.

Due to fermentation, as well as the large amount of water that is used on a daily basis at breweries, there can be a large amount of trade effluent and carbon waste.

The industry has combated these challenges effectively, with experts at UC Davis highlighting the technology that can help both large and craft brewers reduce waste.

Examples of highlighted technologies that help reduce waste include:

Automation systems for boilers, chillers, and air compressors

Heat reclamation methods

Renewable Energy Integration

CO₂ Recovery and Reuse

As is the case across the sector, this should be combined with employee engagement and workplace culture with sustainability initiatives to bolster awareness of energy saving technology and how to effectively make use of them.

Since breweries are water reliant, the sector also benefits from water industry innovations such as the recent flow measurement technology that has provided more insight into usage.

A Specific example of tech innovation in brewing

Scottish brewer Tennent’s have constructed a carbon capture facility at one of their brewery locations which captures and stores CO2 generated in the brewing fermentation process.

They say that this development means that they no longer have to source CO2 from third parties. As a result they are eliminating 4,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year in transportation costs. On top of that, 100% of the electricity used in the brewery as well as their depot network is provided by renewable sources.

Even at the craft level there are efforts to improve sustainability, with the Home Brewers Association recommending recycled materials like aluminium and stainless steel for products such as brew kettles.

And what waste is produced by breweries large and small can be mitigated. Breweries can invest in a low cost technique to convert left over barley into carbon, which could be used as a renewable fuel for homes in winter.