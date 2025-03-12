



A common concern for many American workers as they consider their future retirement plans revolves around one simple question: How can I afford all of this?

Personal finance author and media personality Suze Orman has some strong but easy to understand words on 401(k)s, Roth IRAs — and how people would be well-advised to invest during retirement.

Orman encourages people to maximize their contributions to employer-sponsored 401(k) plans, especially if the company they work for offers a match.

She recommends workers aspire to contributing 10% to 15% of their salary in 401(k) plans, depending on their age and financial ability. If their company’s plan includes a Roth 401(k) option, she recommends taking advantage of it for its tax-free growth benefits.

Orman champions the use of Roth IRAs because they allow for withdrawals in retirement that are tax-free.

Important note: Starting early makes it possible to leverage compounding growth, she clarifies, to stay on track and maybe even exceed a person’s retirement savings goals.

Orman says investing for retirement is not just about saving. It’s an opportunity to make smart decisions and protect (and grow) money. She offers what she calls simple steps to consider.

Retirement plan charts and graphs are pictured on a desk. Suze Orman shares a brief guide to make investing during retirement an easier and more lucrative task. Shutterstock

Suze Orman offers 401(k) and IRA advice for retirement investing

Orman boils some major investment tips down to the following plan, which can be viewed as a checklist.

Determine your retirement income sources

Before deciding where to invest, get clear on where your money will come from in retirement.

Guaranteed income — Includes Social Security, pension payments, and income annuities. These

minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts. These sources may fluctuate but can still provide additional cash flow. Savings — Includes your 401(k), IRAs, Stocks, Savings Accounts, and more.

Plan to cover essential expenses with guaranteed income



Then Orman discusses and inflation-protected investment strategy that’s designed for the long term.

Orman talks smart investment thinking for retirement savings

The personal finance bestselling author has more to say about retirement investing with a few more notes.

Build a balanced, inflation-protected investment strategy that lasts



A strong retirement portfolio balances growth, stability, and inflation protection while ensuring your

Protect against inflation

Stocks offer the best chance for inflation-beating growth. This is very important when your goal is to have your retirement last until you’re at least 95.

Diversify your investments

Stay invested for the long term

