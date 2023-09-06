Featuring the likes of Urban Meyer, aforementioned head coach who is pathologically-obsessed with winning; Tim Tebow, star quarterback and messianic-like figure to many; and more, Swamp Kings is a thrilling dive into one football program’s ascendance to excellence. Anyone unfamiliar with high level American college athletics, or just unfamiliar with how to Google things, may not even realize they’re not being told the whole story. And therein lies the problem with Netflix’s approach to sports documentary storytelling as of late.

In hindsight, ESPN’s The Last Dance was both the best and worst thing to happen sports documentaries in recent years. The 10-episode series that tracked the mighty Michael Jordan’s final basketball season with the Chicago Bulls was blessed with an absolute windfall of compelling videotape. Despite covering events from the mostly pre-internet era of 1997-1998, The Last Dance documentarian Jason Hehir possessed over 500 hours of all-access footage to comb through. By combining all of that stunning behind-the-scenes material with privileged interview access to virtually every major NBA figure of that era, including Jordan himself, Hehir and company were able to create one of the most definitive and exciting sports documentaries ever.

The problem is though that the entertainment industry, much like the sports industry, is a copycat world. The moment that The Last Dance aired its first episode to great fanfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 19, 2020, every studio exec in the country undoubtedly shouted into their phones that they needed a Last Dance too immediately, 500 hours of footage or not. Now, some three years later, we’re living in the byproduct of that copycat world and it’s left a lot to be desired.

To be clear, Netflix has produced some excellent sports documentaries both before and after The Last Dance changed the game. The streamer won an Oscar for 2017’s doping exploration Icarus and several other entries in its Untold series have been winners as well like the Manti Te’o doc The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist and NBA referee corruption doc Operation Flagrant Foul. With Swamp Kings, however, it’s becoming clearer that the typical Netflix streaming appetite of “more, more, more, all the time” is starting to backfire.

Several sports-centric sources around the web have attempted to catalogue the wild stuff that Swamp Kings leaves out. Here are just some of the findings:

Missing storylines in Swamp Kings: – Cam Newton

– Carlos Dunlap DUI before 09 SEC Championship

– Aaron Hernandez

– Pouncey Twins

– Urban’s “Heart attack”

– 2009 Sugar Bowl week

– Zach Smith

– Riley Cooper

– Urban’s Wife & Kids in GVille

– Life after Tebow — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) August 23, 2023

Untold: Swamp Kings left out A LOT of what makes Urban Meyer’s Florida teams so intriguing. Here are only a few of the obvious things they brushed over while making a fluff piece for Urban Meyer pic.twitter.com/XWB5Amr59L — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) August 23, 2023

OK, finished binging “Swamp Kings” on 1.5 x speed and man, how disappointing. Just off the top of my head, things omitted from the doc include: pic.twitter.com/4frxqV4xYh — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 22, 2023

No documentary or docuseries is ever going to capture pure, unvarnished truth. By virtue of omission for time constraints, personal taste, and style, every documentary will fall short of reality itself. Still, that doesn’t mean that documentaries can’t or shouldn’t be judged against that reality anyway. As entertainment, Swamp Kings is perfectly fine. It’s a fun watch that’s cut together well. But as a documentary – you know, a thing that documents a thing – it falls woefully short.