A TINY island in Greece promises to be an alternative to the popular holiday hotspot Santorini – it has 22C temperatures in the autumn and only locals go there.

There are a number of amazing Greek islands just a few hours from the UK, but finding one without the hordes of holidaymakers can be hard.

Why Thirassia?

One of those places is Thirassia, a tiny Greek island that’s just ten minutes away from Santorini.

I’m told Thirassia has been described as “a slice of Santorini as it was 50 years ago” – and it’s easy to see why.

Apart from the sea lapping, and the occasional eeyore from a donkey, there’s no other sound.

I can hardly believe that less than an hour ago I was battling with

crowds in Oia (the main town in Santorini).

Thirassia was once part of a larger island called Strongilis, until a massive earthquake split the island into bite-sized pieces in the 16th Century BC.

Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2 all operate direct flights to Santorini, with one-way tickets starting from £48.

From Santorini, Thirassia is just a 15-minute ferry ride away, with tickets costing £8 per person.

With temperature highs of 29C in the summer – you may want to avoid the peak July and August months.

Is eating and sleeping in Thirassia affordable?

Even though Thirassia is a Greek island, it’s considerably cheaper than its well-known neighbour.

There are only a few hotels in Thirassia, one of those is the Thirassia Paradise Suites, which is situated near Riva, the island’s tiny port.

A night at Thirassia Paradise Suites, costs as little as £50 per person per night.

The accommodation’s four apartments overlook Agia Irini, one of the island’s black sand beaches, and it even has a large pool.

Despite this bargain luxury stay, holidaymakers can also nab a room at various B&Bs on the island for as little as £21 per night per person.

Sun Online Travel have found similar rooms, with pool access, in Oia in Santorini for at least £80 per person per night.

Food and drink on the island is cheap too, I found it to be half of the price of meals in Santorini.

I dined on Greek specialties, like white-aubergine moussaka, a Greek salad dotted with fresh capers, and these tomato fritters called domatokeftedes at a local taverna.

What is there to do in Thirassia?

Despite being a tiny island, there are plenty of things to do.

While most of the locals get around on a mixture of mules and mopeds, it’s also possible to hire a boat or hike the island on a guided tour.

One morning, I snagged a lift from the owner of my accommodation and visited Potamos.

The picturesque village is perched on the side of a steep ravine where many of the island’s 320 inhabitants live.

It’s home to flat-roofed sugar cube houses, with blue-painted doors and windows.

In the village, holidaymakers will find the famous Panagia tis Giatrissa Church, which is home to an icon that’s said to grant fertility.

The shelves inside the church are piled high with (rather creepy) wax dolls that were left there by women whose prayers were answered.

Other things to do on the island include a hike to Manolas, the island’s capital, which matches Santorini’s Fira for its picturesque appeal.

That being said, Manolas is far more peaceful than its doppelganger over the water.

Holidaymakers can also visit the tiny village of Agrilia, with its barrel-vaulted cave houses that were abandoned by their owners after a devastating earthquake in the 1950s.

After I visited the time-capsule village, I drove the winding mountain road to Prophet Elias, a whitewashed chapel on one of the island’s highest peaks.

The island is also home to several beaches, including Thirassia Beach, Paralia Riva, and Riva Lapyahan.

What else do I need to know about Thirassia?

The local language in Thirassia is Greek- although people may speak English at hotels and restaurants.

Greece is currently two hours ahead of the UK.

The local currency is the Euro with £10 getting around €11.54.

There are currently no Covid restrictions and Brits can stay in Greece for up to 90 days without a visa.

However, your passport must have at least three months left after the day you plan to leave.

