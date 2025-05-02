A 16-year-old arrested in Sweden after a shooting that killed three youths is no longer a suspect and has been released and three men have been arrested, prosecutors said on Friday.

“Suspicions against the 16-year-old have weakened during his time in custody. He is no longer suspected of a crime,” prosecutor Andreas Nyberg said in a statement.

Two men around the ages of 25 and 35 were arrested on Thursday suspected of “incitement to murder”, while a third man in his 20s was arrested overnight Thursday to Friday suspected of murder, the statement said.

Three youths aged 15 to 20 were killed in Tuesday’s shooting in broad daylight at a hair salon in central Uppsala, about 70km (45 miles) north of Stockholm.

The shooting shocked Sweden amid rising concern over gang violence, though police have not confirmed that the shooting was gang-related.

Police at the scene after the shooting in central Uppsala, Sweden on Tuesday. Three youths aged 15 to 20 were killed. Photo: via AP

Swedish media have reported that at least one of the dead had connections to a criminal gang, though police have not confirmed those reports.