Netflix’s Love is Blind: Sweden is the Swedish rendition of the popular reality series Love is Blind. Like in the original, the premise in the spin-off revolves around a group of men and women trying to find love without initially knowing what their potential partners look like. Love is Blind: Sweden Season 1 premiered on January 12, 2024. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season, this is what we have discovered.

Here’s all the Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 does not have an official release date, but it will likely be announced in the future.

As of January 2024, Love is Blind: Sweden hasn’t been greenlit for the second season. This is expected as Netflix is likely to assess how the first season performs with the audience before making any decision. The Love is Blind franchise has been a profitable venture for Netflix, and its success has led to the development of multiple international versions. The main series has been renewed until Season 7, while the Brazilian iteration has been greenlit for Season 4. If Love is Blind: Sweden manages to replicate the success of these shows, it will likely get a sophomore season.

Jessica Almenäs will likely serve as the presenter in the prospective Season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden.

Where is Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 coming out?

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 could come out on Netflix.

This is because the first season is streaming on the same platform. In fact, Netflix is home to the entire Love is Blind franchise. ComingSoon will provide an update if and when the second season is officially announced.

The official synopsis for Love is Blind: Sweden reads:

“The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.”