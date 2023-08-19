Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

65 mins: Now Kaneryd is almost through – but Catley denies Sweden with a magnificent last-ditch tackle. Kaneryd was put through by Rolfö who is enjoying her best match of the World Cup by some margin, drifting in from the left and dictating play in the final third.

64 mins: Crisp, clinical counterattack from Sweden. Blackstenius has played the No 9 role superbly all night and she demonstrated her poise with her back to goal once more, picking out her captain with a composed assist. The finish showed excellent technique, and the two goal lead does not flatter Sweden.

GOAL! Sweden 2-0 Australia (Asllani, 63) Van Egmond is immediately into the action, busily keeping the ball moving for Australia, but Fowler gets caught in possession, Carpenter commits herself, and Blackstenius finds space as the counter attack comes at pace. From inside the penalty area the ball is played back to Asllani who fires home from the D low to Arnold’s left. Super finish. Kosovare Asllani celebrates after scoring. Photograph: James Whitehead/SPP/Shutterstock Updated at 05.29 EDT

61 mins: Carpenter chips over a cross but Musovic is untroubled.

60 mins: Finally some substitutions with Van Egmond and Vine replacing the exhausted pair of Gorry and Raso. Gustavsson not reinventing the wheel. Squad members 17-23 must be grinding their teeth on the bench.

58 mins: Australia still unable to clear their lines, and Fowler brings down Asllani just outside the box. Sweden’s free-kick routine is shambolic and Gorry clears. She is one of a number of Matildas players that looks absolutely exhausted. Quite why Gustavsson is persisting with the same XI to this point is beyond me.

57 mins: Again Australia fail to play their way out of defence with Rolfö too strong one-on-one for Carpenter. Then Catley is played into a blind alley by Arnold on the left and is fortunate to win a throw-in. It would appear Gustavsson has instructed his team at the break to draw Sweden onto them, and it appears a very questionable tactic.

56 mins: Cheers from the crowd and applause from Tony Gustavsson as Raso slides in to force a throw-in. It’s that kind of a night so far, plenty of industry but not a lot of finesse from the Matildas.

54 mins: Australia try to play out from the back but they don’t have the patterns of play to execute the manoeuvre at pace and Sweden’s press swarms all over them. The Matildas are lucky to escape with a goal kick – that Arnold punts long.

53 mins: Rubensson then picks Kerr’s pocket in midfield and steams towards the box. She feeds Angeldal on her right and is in acres of space on the penalty spot ready for the one-two and a simple tap-in – but Angeldal instead shoots from a narrow angle and Arnold saves.

52 mins: It’s all been a bit frenetic since the break, lots of contested headers, misplaced passes and long balls. Sweden do their best to steady things down and work their way through the lines. Rolfö then slides a tempting ball behind Australia’s centre-halves and into the path of Kaneryd but Catley does just enough to slide the ball away.