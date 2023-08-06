Sarina Wiegman is now the only female coach whose team is still left in this #FIFAWWC and we haven’t finished the round of 16 yet #Lionesses

The US, meanwhile, make two changes with Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett starting in place of Rose Lavelle (who is suspended for accumulated yellow cards) and Lynn Williams.

Sweden make nine changes from their last match against Argentina. Falk, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Bennison, Seger, Jakobsson, Janogy, Schough and Blomqvist are replaced by Musovic, Bjorn, Andersson, Rubensson, Angeldahl, Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo and Blackstenius.

I will update you on any changes from their last games next.

Earlier today the Netherlands booked their spot in the quarter-finals where they will play Spain:

Preamble

Hello and welcome to Sweden v USA where both will be battling it out for a spot on the quarter-finals. The US are attempting to win the World Cup for the third time in a row but have not shown the usual high quality fans would expect.

It has been an underwhelming outing for the back-to-back champions thus far with dejected expressions shown on their faces after a 0-0 draw with Portugal saw them through to the knock-out stages. It was the first time they had not at least won two of their group stage matches.

Sweden, meanwhile, have been deadly from the set piece – especially through Amanda Ilestedt. The team have looked threatening throughout but are also vulnerable as South Africa went 1-0 up against them in the group stage.

Before anything else though the team news will be announced, stay tuned for updates.