A police task force in Sweden investigating war crimes in Gaza has received more than 700 reports since the start of Israel’s war on the enclave, Radio Sweden reported on Tuesday.

Any of the testimonies received could be used in court proceedings in Sweden or abroad, or by international bodies such as the International Criminal Court.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun said a number of investigations have been initiated, but did not want to specify the types of crime or whether there are any Swedish suspects.