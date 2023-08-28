San Francisco, Calif., August 22, 2023 — SweetRush, the industry-leading provider of custom solutions for talent empowerment and people success, along with its client-partners, has won a record 24 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze awards (40 total) at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards. SweetRush was named a top overall winner for the ninth consecutive year.

SweetRush shares these awards with client-partners the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the American Heart Association (AHA), Bayer, Bridgestone Americas, Capgemini, Hilton, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and Wells Fargo.

“These awards reflect the remarkable relationships and craft we have built together with our client-partners to impact the lives and work of people in some of the world’s most impactful organizations,” said Andrei Hedstrom, SweetRush Cofounder, President, and CEO. “Increasingly, year by year, the advances in consulting, designing, and developing for digital learning experiences are becoming a strategic force in the transformation of people and their organizations.”

SweetRush’s high-impact collaborations with its clients span subject matters and audiences and drive positive change.

In the words of Jaimie Francis, US Chamber of Commerce Foundation Vice President:

We’re honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Awards for the impact of our Talent Pipeline Management® (TPM) framework and the TPM Academy® to advance employer leadership in building high-performing talent pipelines. SweetRush has been an invaluable partner in taking the next step in our evolution to transform our in-person TPM Academy trainings to an engaging, interactive online learning experience. Their stellar team helped us navigate how to create the best experience for our learners so that they are empowered with the tools and information necessary to codesign talent supply chains to help students and workers access and succeed in career pathways. We look forward to continued collaboration and bringing this learning experience to more communities across the world in search of workforce strategies and solutions.

SweetRush’s other award-winning collaborations with clients:

Reimagine the virtual new hire onboarding experience with a game-changing, socially vibrant technology platform.

Help employees step into the shoes of colleagues experiencing microaggressions and recognize the power of small actions to support diversity and inclusion.

Upskill new people managers with human and technical skills, increasing their confidence and creating more inclusive and effective teams.

Address challenges in diabetes patient care by teaching healthcare professionals how to treat the whole patient.

Support leaders managing the “new normal” of hybrid workplaces with impactful approaches to leading with purpose and care.

Offer just-in-time resources that directly impact internal sustainability goals and encourage positive behavior change at home and in communities.

The awards also highlight SweetRush’s breadth and depth in learning design and technology—blended learning, video, storytelling, games and gamification, custom learning platforms, dynamic behavioral assessments, and marketing communications—and its collaborations across industries, including business services, banking and finance, healthcare, consumer goods, automotive, hospitality, nonprofit, and pharmaceuticals.

SweetRush’s 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

24 Gold Awards

Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program (4)

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program (4)

Best Program for Upskilling Employees (3)

Best Advance in Leadership Development (2)

Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders (2)

Best Use of Blended Learning (2)

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Advance in Learning in the Flow of Work

Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation

Best Hybrid Learning Program

Best Program to Improve Individual Development Planning

Best Sales Leadership Development Program

7 Silver Awards

Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Advance in Learning in the Flow of Work

Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy

Best Learning Team

Best New Hire Onboarding Program

Best Use of Video for Learning

9 Bronze Awards

Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development (2)

Best Advance in Leadership Development (2)

Best Advance in Succession and Career Management

Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders

Best New Hire Onboarding Program

Best Program for Upskilling Employees

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

About SweetRush

SweetRush is trusted by many of the world’s most successful companies to help them improve the performance of their employees. We are known for exceptionally creative and effective solutions that combine the best of Instructional Design with highly engaging delivery. Beyond custom learning, we offer clients temporary staffing, the latest in immersive technologies (VR, AI), and LMS consulting. Our collaborations with clients have earned us long-term successful relationships, which we value greatly. Discover more at SweetRush.