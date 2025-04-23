BERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss solar panel maker Meyer Burger will cut hours for some 300 employees at its plant in Germany starting on May 1 due to temporary material bottlenecks, it said on Wednesday.

Short-time work measures for employees working in its full-time operation producing high-performance solar cells were being introduced to save costs in the short term, said Meyer Burger.

The bottlenecks have also led to adjustments at its U.S. facility in Arizona, where technical work at the plant now alternates daily with the production of solar modules, it said.

