TAMPA, Fla. — Swissto12 announced Feb. 27 its first major contract for electronically steered antennas, securing a deal to supply SES with ground terminals for the Luxembourg-based operator’s O3b mPower medium Earth orbit (MEO) network.

Mathieu Billod, Swissto12’s head of satcom user terminals, said the Swiss firm plans to conduct initial link tests with mPower satellites using these terminals in the coming year.

The antenna was developed as a low-maintenance, cost-effective alternative to traditional mechanically motorized terminals while mitigating the performance trade-offs typically associated with active array technology.

While SES also leverages electronically steered antennas from other providers, Billod said its technology is specifically designed for mobile backhaul applications, enabling seamless connectivity for telecom operators in hard-to-reach areas.

The device also integrates both transmit and receive functions within the same aperture, which he said “allows us to package significant performance in small form factor and at an attractive costs,” without disclosing performance details or contract terms.

According to Swissto12, the company holds the world’s largest 3D printing intellectual property portfolio for radio frequency (RF) applications.

Swissto12 leverages additive manufacturing to reduce the weight and size of complex RF products.

Until now, the company has primarily provided subsystems such as waveguides and filters rather than complete end-user terminals, although it has also secured contracts to supply dishwasher-sized communications satellites to Intelsat and Viasat for launches next year.

MEO boost

SES’ next-generation O3b mPower network officially entered service last year despite performance issues affecting the first six Boeing-built satellites that impact their lifespan.

The Luxembourg-based company, which also operates geostationary spacecraft, remains optimistic about O3b mPower’s growth potential, highlighting in a Feb. 26 earnings announcement that the network is ramping up services for enterprise, government and mobility customers, with demand expected to grow as more satellites come online.

Two O3b mPower satellites launched last year with hardware fixes are set to enter service in the first half of 2025, with three more scheduled to launch midyear.

The company also announced Feb. 27 that O3b mPower is now providing connectivity services to Luxembourg and U.S. government customers, following a contract from NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). The Medium Earth Orbit Global Services (MGS) program leverages SES’ multi-orbit capabilities to support defense and humanitarian missions in remote and contested environments.

