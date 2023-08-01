Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys‘ son Genesis does not play about his mom – and the celebrated producer had to laugh at just how serious their boy is about protecting her.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (July 30), Swizzy shared a photo set of a stone-faced Genesis standing directly in front of his mom’s piano as she performed in Salt Lake City as part of her Keys To The Summer Tour. While people like Cardi B and Drake have been getting things thrown at them on stage – Genesis said not on his watch!

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage,” Swizz wrote with laughing emojis. “He a real serious one [laughing emoji] Thank you Gen we love you and your protection [laughing emoji] He didn’t care she was live on stage [laughing emojis].”

You can view the adorable photos below.

Genesis has clearly been on the “job” the whole time while on the road with mom. Just days earlier, he aired his grievances about her nipple covers that showed a bit too much for his liking.

On Friday (July 28), the “Girl on Fire” singer shared a clip of Genesis backstage before her Brooklyn concert that took place on July 12. In the video, the embarrassed eight-year-old can be seen calling her out for wearing nipple pasties.

“[Are you] really gonna do this mom?” he asked, pointing to Keys’ heart-shaped stickers. “So everybody can see your boobs. I’ve never seen somebody do that.”

After Keys pointed out that the reason he might never have ever seen anyone wear nipple pasties before was because of his age, she added: “It’s not a big deal — it’s boobs. Everyone has boobs.”

In addition to being on tour, Keys has been keeping very busy after releasing not one, but five new live albums.

She was also recently featured on Lil Durk’s latest album, Almost Healed, as well as appearing in the video for “Therapy Session.”

In a doubleheader video from the Chicago rapper, which dropped at the end of May, the “Fallin’” singer plays the part of a therapist who helps Durkio (the patient) revisit some old trauma.