Senator Ted Cruz has now weighed in with his comments on the now infamous American Eagle Fall campaign featuring Sidney Sweeney—vehemently criticizing it and adding to the already hot public discussion.

Sydney Sweeney is the face of American Eagle’s Fall 2025 campaign called “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The campaign shows her in denim outfits and includes big 3D billboards in Times Square and Snapchat filters.

Marketing professor Marcus Collins joined CNN’s “Early Start” to talk about the backlash. He said the campaign’s message was seen by many as tone-deaf and that American Eagle should have thought more about how people might interpret it.

The slogan “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” caused debate because “jeans” sounds like “genes.” Critics said it reminded them of eugenics, especially since Sydney fits traditional beauty standards. Some called the ad “racist, sexist, and eugenics-coded,” while others defended it as harmless.

Despite the controversy, the campaign helped American Eagle’s stock rise by 15 to 18%, and some called it a new “meme stock.”

Sydney also launched a limited-edition “Sydney Jean” with a butterfly patch, donating all money from sales to Crisis Text Line, which supports survivors of domestic violence.

The campaign went viral, sparked a national debate, and attracted many young shoppers, but questions remain about what the brand truly stands for and its future impact.

FAQs

Q1. Why is Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad controversial?

Because the slogan “Great Jeans” sounded like “Great Genes,” sparking debates about beauty standards and eugenics.

Q2. Did American Eagle’s stock change after the Sydney Sweeney campaign?

Yes, the stock rose by 15 to 18% following the campaign launch.

