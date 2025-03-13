Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are having relationship problems, resulting in a postponed wedding and separate living arrangements. Insiders say Sweeney’s rising Hollywood career is a major factor, as she prioritizes work while Davino is ready to settle down.

While they have not officially ended their relationship, friends are concerned that it will not last.

Insiders reveal that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are “on the rocks” following the postponement of their wedding.

Why did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan postpone their wedding?

According to an insider, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are going through a “rough patch” and are frantically attempting to decide whether it would be better to continue their relationship or end it.

They got engaged in 2022, but they are reportedly living apart and haven’t been spotted together since January.

Since mid-February, when it was announced that they had postponed their May wedding, she has reportedly been lodging at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as quoted in a report by the Daily Mail.

Due to a difficult period in their relationship, Sydney and Jonathan have made the decision to separate in order to reconsider whether it is more crucial to keep their relationship intact or move on. said the source.

With several upcoming projects, including a return to Euphoria as Cassie Howard and a biopic about Christy Martin, in which she plays the most successful female boxer of the 1990s, Sweeney’s booming career is reportedly a deciding factor.

She is also getting ready to play Kim Novak in the 1950s romance Scandalous!, which is about the movie star’s relationship with singer Sammy Davis Jr. She recently finished filming The Housemaid with Brandon Skenlar.

According to the insider, she is fostering her flourishing career. “It might not be the right time to settle down.”

Sydney wants to get married and start a family, but not as soon as she had hoped or as soon as Jonathan desired.

The couple is at odds because they both want to start a family and get married, but not as soon as Jonathan wants or as soon as they had originally planned. Since they are older than one another and must determine what matters most to them professionally, there is a gap between them both.

Known as a “workaholic” in the past, Sweeney has been associated with Davino, a Chicago native, since 2018. The two have collaborated ever since, with Davino using her production company Fifty-Fifty Films to co-produce her movie Anyone But You.

What has Sydney said about their relationship?

Sydney Sweeney’s working-class background may be the cause of her reluctance to take the risk of getting married while her career is booming. Due to her successful acting contracts and lucrative agreements with Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, and Guess, she has amassed a healthy estimated net worth of $40 million.

She refuted allegations last year that Davino finances her projects and covers all expenses.

“I would love to correct the record and show that you can be in a healthy relationship and be very successful without needing the man,” she said, referring to herself and Davino as “teammates.”

FAQs

Why did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino postpone their wedding?

The couple is having relationship problems and living apart while deciding whether to continue together or split up.

Does Sydney Sweeney’s career influence her relationship?

Yes, insiders say her hectic schedule and career priorities are a major factor in their current rocky relationship, as she is hesitant to settle down too soon.

