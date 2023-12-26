Skipper Bob Williams says Oli the cat isn’t a fan of storms – but neither is he! (ABC News: Stuart Richardson)

As we said earlier, we are keeping an eye on the two-handed sloop Sylph VI on its way to Hobart.

The boat first competed in the race in 1961. Williams bought it 25 years ago, and he, along with first mate Chris Warren is on the way south — along with his cat, Oli.

Speaking to Williams, the 12.5m long boat is going well and has avoided trouble so far.

“We’re where we expected to be — at the back of the fleet!” he said.

“It’s bouncy conditions, but we’ve got a bit of breeze and we still have the fleet in sight.”

Sylph VI was on the fourth start line, furthest back. But this meant they had less of the spectator craft to negotiate.

What of his historic fellow crew member, the first cat to sail to Hobart?

“Oli has crashed out on the starboard settee, with his head on the pillow — he looks very peaceful,” Williams said.

It’s going to be a long haul to Hobart, but they are going at a nice 6 or so knots at the moment, and things are good.

There will be some bad weather on the way, but they haven’t hit anything so far.

“There are thunderheads around, we can see them, but nothing near us so far,” Williams said. “There is potential for hail, so we’ll have to keep our eye out.

“The main issue for us will be when we get further south and we get some very strong southwesterly breeze.

“We’ll see how we go when we get down there.”

How does Oli go in storms?

“I don’t like rough weather that much either, but Oli usually finds a comfortable spot to curl up in, often down the back end of the quarterberth. “It’s nice and cosy, he curls up in a ball and stays asleep for a while. Later he’ll come out for a bit of food … and a pee, maybe!”

You can follow their progress on Sylph VI (or for that matter on any of the boats in the fleet) on the race tracker.