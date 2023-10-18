Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming Sylvester Stallone documentary, titled Sly.

The project follows the filmmaker’s 50-year career in Hollywood: “From Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables, this retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

The trailer focuses on the 77-year-old’s unlikely career in a documentary by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway). “The rejection was my encouragement,” Stallone says. “I’m in the hope business.”

The documentary also discusses his struggle to hold his family together. “When you’re a truly absorbed filmmaker, you put things before your family, and the repercussions are quite devastating,” he says. “Now I realize that’s all that fucking matters.”

Stallone previously candidly discussed his life and career in a Hollywood Reporter cover story last year.

The documentary follows Stallone’s friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger having a self-titled documentary, Arnold, on Netflix.

Sly made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will release globally on Netflix on Nov. 3.