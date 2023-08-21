Sylvester Stallone is set to keynote the Toronto Film Festival as part of the In Conversation With… series where the Rocky and Rambo writer-actor-director will discuss his long Hollywood career, fest organizers said on Monday.

The global action icon’s discussion of his film industry longevity coincides with Sly, Stallone’s career-spanning documentary for Netflix from director Thom Zimny, being tapped to close TIFF on Sept. 16 with a glitzy world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall.

As a writer, director, actor and producer, Stallone is best known for movies like Rocky, the Creed spinoffs, The Expendables, Demolition Man, Cliffhanger and Cop Land. Stallone has now ventured onto the small screen playing Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ dramedy Tulsa King, the latest heartland series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

While a Netflix title, Sly is a documentary film not covered by the SAG-AFTRA TV and theatrical agreements, so the Hollywood star is able to walk the red carpet in Toronto, while also taking part in the In Conversation With… series.

Stallone’s career resurgence on TV also includes a starring role in the Paramount+ family reality show, The Family Stallone, which chronicles his home life and just finished airing its eight episodes and has also been renewed for a second season.

His pivot to TV came up during a recent The Hollywood Reporter cover story where Stallone also discussed his career highs and lows.

The Toronto Film Festival, which is set to run from Sept. 7-17, earlier announced that Japanese anime legend Hayao Miyazaki’s anticipated final film, The Boy and the Heron, will open the 48th edition.