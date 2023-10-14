Bay Area, CA –

Symba has been announced as the host of a Bay Area battle rap matchup between two local favorites, Mistah F.A.B. and John John Da Don.

The battle was initially announced earlier this month, but the “Never End Up Broke” rapper’s participation in the battle was only announced on Friday (October 13). The event is being put on by Mistah F.A.B.’s Dope Era Entertainment.

“Click the link get your tickets now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Mistah F.A.B. wrote in the Instagram caption announcing the event. “BAY AREA BATTLE RAP FANS I NEED YALL STANDING UP FOR THIS ONE!!!!!! The era way DOPE IN THE PEN OCT 28th 2023 @continentalcluboakland This is going to be nuts!!!! HOSTED By @therealsymba Artwork by @willard_sauce.”

Check out the announcement below:

Mistah F.A.B. (real name Stanley Cox) first got his start when the late, great Mac Dre featured him on a number of his Thizz Nation mixtapes. Since becoming a major player on the hyphy scene, he’s received accolades for his community organizing and philanthropy, in addition to his work with the likes of Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Chris Brown.

Meanwhile, Yonkers native John John Da Don (real name Jonathan McGee) is best known for being the third-most watched battle rapper on URL TV, with a total of more than five million views and counting, after he faced off against Hitman Holla. John John Da Don is also known for his multiple choice rhyming scheme, and for being one of Styles P’s favorite battle rappers.

The face-off is set to take place on October 28.

related news Symba Discovers 2Pac ‘F-cked’ His Friend’s Mom May 25, 2023

As for Symba, he recently made headlines when he claimed he was a better rapper than Eminem, claiming that the legendary Detroit rapper just “rhymes words.”

During a panel discussion called “The Great Debate” at REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia last month, the California native caused a stir when he ranked himself above the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker and suggested that his lyrical content is all style and no substance.

“I respect Eminem on a level as a man,” he began. “But as a rapper, I feel like I can name five better rappers.”

After acknowledging Em’s “fire” catalog, fellow panelist Tierra Whack outright asked him: “Wait, so you think you’re better than Eminem?”

“Yes,” he responded after some hesitation. “Anybody can rhyme words, [but] what are you saying?”