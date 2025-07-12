Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing is coming off his first win of the season at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio last week. Prior to Dixon’s victory, his teammate Àlex Palou and Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood had split the first nine races of the season, with Palou winning six and Kirkwood taking three.
Here are Saturday’s highlights!
6:19p ET
Kirkwood’s day looks over
6:10p ET
You are upsetting me
6:06p ET
Contested top three
5:58p ET
Christian infraction
5:41p ET
Almost a spin out
4:44p ET
Scott McLaughlin issues
Live Coverage for this began on 6:15p ET