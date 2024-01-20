Syra Health, a healthcare technology company that provides tools to analyze population health, announced it signed a one-year $480,000 contract to assess how existing risks to public health in Indiana impact public health infrastructure and behavioral health.

Syra is an Indiana-based company that provides population health tools, including health equity analytical solutions and epidemiology-focused offerings.

The company also offers analytics about identifying and addressing social determinants of health using data from various resources that monitor and track health outcomes.

Under the agreement with the Indiana Department of Health, the company will help identify risks that may exist to public health and the state’s healthcare system.

It will also assist the state and its partners in finding where the parties should focus their resources to create a health network for Indiana residents.

Should the collaboration be successful during its first year, the contract includes the potential for a one-year extension.

“As states wrestle with ongoing threats to public health such as mental and behavioral health, we anticipate additional calls for similar work,” Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO of Syra Health, said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

Syra Health became a publicly traded company in September, opening on the NASDAQ at a stock price of $3.00 per share. Its stock closed today at $0.96.

In November, Syra announced it signed a five-year $275,000 contract to examine the City of San Antonio’s implementation of its Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) project.

That same month, the company secured a two-year contract with Minnesota’s Department of Human Services, valued at nearly $215,000, to evaluate the needs of Hennepin County’s Hispanic and Latino communities and to support those needs by implementing Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services (CLAS) standards.