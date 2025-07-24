Syria’s interim government has asked Turkey for support to strengthen its defence capacities, Turkish officials announced on Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, Turkish defence officials also confirmed that Syria is seeking Turkey’s assistance to combat “terrorist organisations”, including the Islamic State group.

“As long as our brotherly country, Syria, requests it, Turkey will continue to stand firmly by its side,” Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, told reporters.

“The heroic Turkish armed forces will fulfil this, both to assist our Syrian brothers and to prevent instability there, which is vital for Turkey’s national security,” he added.

Turkey is already training and advising Syrian armed forces, and told Reuters in June that it has no plans to withdraw Turkish troops currently stationed in Syria.

New MEE newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch

Sign up to get the latest insights and analysis on

Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters

Having long supported Syrian opposition to Bashar al-Assad, Turkey has become a key supporter of the interim Syrian government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, which has emerged following Assad’s fall in December.

The request follows violent clashes between Druze and Bedouin militias in Syria’s southern Sweida region last week that resulted in over 1,000 deaths, and precipitated further Israeli intervention within Syrian territory.

The ‘bigger strategic problem’

Turkey has been a strong critic of the recent Israeli interventions in Syria, including those near a strategic air base in the city of Hama, where Israel has accused Turkey of exploring military interests.

“The bigger strategic problem in the region is Israel’s attempt to invade the region,” Erdogan said on 20 July.

“Israel strives to set the entire region on fire, but Syria’s stance cautiously reined in this process,” he added.

However, Turkey has so far been hesitant to offer full-scale defence support to the Syrian government, holding talks in April with the Israeli government over the establishment of a deconfliction line aimed at avoiding direct confrontation between the Turkish and Israeli militaries.

An American-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Syria was announced by US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on 19 July.

Barrack told Associated Press earlier this week that the US has “no position” on a potential defence pact between Syria and Turkey.

Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.