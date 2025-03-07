Gunmen loyal to deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad have killed at least 15 security personnel in ambushes in the coastal province of Latakia, a security source told Al Jazeera.

The attacks took place on Thursday near the town of Jableh in the Latakia countryside, part of the coastal area which forms the heartland of the Alawite minority sect to which the al-Assad family belongs.

A Syrian security source told the Al Jazeera Arabic network that 15 security personnel were killed in “various armed ambushes”.

“The Syrian state will impose its authority on all groups outside the law and will not allow security to be threatened,” said the source.

Reporting from Damascus, Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar, said tensions were running high after the attacks.

“Since the fall of the Assad regime three months ago, this is perhaps one of the biggest security challenges that the new government is facing,” he said.

The central government had sent reinforcements consisting of “dozens and dozens of military vehicles” to the city of Latakia from several governorates, including Hama, Homs and Idlib, he said.

Soon after the attack, a video was released by an Assad-era commander, saying that a resistance group called the “coastal shield regiment” had been formed against the new government, said Serdar.

The security director of Latakia province had earlier told the Syrian state news agency SANA that security forces were clashing in the Latakia countryside with armed groups loyal to Assad-era special forces commander Suhail al-Hassan.

Security forces in Latakia announced that the situation was now under control and that several of the attackers had been killed, with “many more captured”, said Serdar. A curfew was also announced in the coastal city of Tartous.

Syria’s Mediterranean coastal regions have emerged as one of the main security challenges for interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa as his government works to consolidate control over the country.