Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced a “comprehensive” ceasefire in the southern province of Sweida after nearly a week of violence that left hundreds dead.

The government said on Saturday that it was redeploying security forces in the province and called for all parties to refrain from further violence.

Fighting between Druze factions, Bedouin groups and troops loyal to Sharaa’s administration has rocked the region since Sunday, exacerbated by Israeli air strikes.

In a statement on Saturday, Sharaa said the ceasefire must be respected, “ensuring stability and halting the bloodshed”.

“In this context, security forces have begun deploying in a number of areas to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire, maintain public order, and ensure the protection of citizens and their property, thus enhancing calm and stability,” the statement read.

