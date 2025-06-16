Several drones and missile debris have fallen over Syria as Iran retaliated against Israel [Getty]

A Syrian woman has died after an alleged Iranian drone crashed into her home in the Tartus countryside, marking the first civilian death in Syria linked to the ongoing Israeli-Iranian escalation.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, reportedly succumbed to severe injuries sustained when a drone believed to be Iranian fell on her house in the village of Al-Talayi, in the Safita region of northeastern Tartus province.

Tartus Governorate had issued a statement on Sunday indicating that an unidentified drone exploded at approximately 10:30 a.m., resulting in the complete destruction of the house and leaving the woman, its sole occupant, with serious burns. She later died of her wounds.

This incident comes amid heightened aerial confrontations across Syrian airspace between Israeli fighter jets and Iranian drones and missiles.

On Sunday, debris from both drones and missiles reportedly fell across multiple Syrian provinces. Southern Syria witnessed particularly intense activity, with six drones falling in Daraa and Quneitra provinces alone.

According to local news site Ahrar Houran Gathering, one of the drones fell in a wooded area near the town of Nafa’a, west of Daraa. Two others were reported over the town of Saida in Daraa countryside, while three more crashed in rural Quneitra. No casualties were reported from these incidents.

On Friday, similar scenes played out across southern Syria as remnants of Iranian missiles and drones fell while en route to Israeli targets.

The Israeli army reportedly intercepted two missiles over the city of Inkhil in Daraa province, while debris from a third missile landed in the city of Al-Sanamayn, also in Daraa. No material damage or casualties were reported.

In addition, four Iranian drones exploded after being intercepted by Israeli forces over the southern Quneitra countryside. Another drone exploded in the occupied Golan region.

In response to the escalating threat to civilian areas, Syria’s Minister of Emergency Affairs, Raed Al-Saleh, issued a public warning urging residents not to approach any unidentified objects or debris that may fall. He advised against crowding near impact sites or climbing onto rooftops to watch unfolding events, emphasising the importance of public safety.

Al-Saleh stressed that any suspicious remains should not be touched and should be reported immediately to authorities, leaving their removal to specialised teams.

The aerial exchanges followed unprecedented Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered retaliatory attacks from Tehran. Tel Aviv has continued its campaign of cross-border strikes amid the escalating confrontation.

With the escalation stoking fears of all-out regional war, Syrian civilians are increasingly caught in the fallout.

The latest developments have raised concerns that Syria may once again become a proxy battlefield for regional powers, with local communities caught in the crossfire.

Civil defence teams remain on high alert across southern and western provinces as further strikes and interceptions are anticipated.