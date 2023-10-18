SYS Labs has unveiled Rollux Phase 2, supercharging DeFi with Bitcoin support.

Rollux offers a comprehensive suite of DeFi tools and privacy-focused SuperDapp.

Syscoin’s architecture and UTXO Bridge boost Web3 scalability and interoperability.

SYS Labs, the driving force behind Rollux, has announced the launch of Rollux Phase 2, introducing a powerful suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools backed by Bitcoin and Syscoin.

This development represents a significant leap in the DeFi universe, enhancing the Web3 ecosystem’s performance and inclusivity.

The Rollux Phase 2

Rollux Phase 2 signifies a quantum leap in the DeFi universe, marked by innovation and inclusivity. SYS Labs’ commitment to enhancing the Web3 ecosystem, bolstered by Bitcoin’s security and Syscoin’s data availability solution, continues to drive the evolution of blockchain technology and decentralized finance.

Rollux, an EVM Layer-2 solution, harnesses the strength of Bitcoin’s mining network to optimize Ethereum network applications. It powers SuperDapp, a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly blends AI, messaging, video calls, a non-custodial crypto wallet, and a developer marketplace.

SuperDapp offers users a secure and private environment for online interactions, enriching the Rollux ecosystem.

Rollux unveils a comprehensive set of DeFi tools and services in the second phase, addressing the blockchain trilemma – speed, scalability, and affordability.

With features like a ZK-lite client, cross-chain bridges, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), liquidity protocols, yield aggregators, and a launchpad, Rollux is poised to lay the foundation for a robust Web3 ecosystem.

Rollux’s strong foundation includes Syscoin’s dual Layer-1 architecture, featuring both a native UTXO chain and an NEVM chain. The newly introduced UTXO Bridge streamlines migration to Rollux’s EVM Layer 2, bridging the gap between UTXO and Layer 2 as per popular demand.

Rollux has also expanded its suite of Web3 applications and services to include Pegasys DeFi exchange, Luxy NFT Platform, Pali Wallet (available in web and mobile versions), DAOSYS, and Camada, a non-custodial, regulatory-compliant crypto trading platform. The ecosystem is further enriched by Chainge cross-chain aggregated DEX, Agave DeFi lending protocol, Gamma liquidity protocol, Nexter prediction market, GoRollux launchpad, Beefy yield aggregator, and LayerSwap – the first bridge allowing direct and instant transfers from centralized exchanges to blockchains.