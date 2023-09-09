New York City, NY –

SZA kickstarted the weekend with a ton of surprises for her fans, from a free concert with a cameo to announcing some new music.

On Friday (September 8), the New Jersey native hosted a free album celebration show for SOS at the Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York City.

Saweetie and Ice Spice were among those in attendance, with the TDE vocalist even bringing out the latter to join her on stage. Though the two didn’t perform together, they shared a moment side by side out of love for one another.

SZA also announced that the extended edition of her latest LP is around the corner, saying: “The deluxe is a whole ’nother album. It’s called Lana. It’s seven to 10 songs and it’ll be out this fall.”

SOS is a lengthy album as it is with a total of 23 songs. As per SZA’s most recent update, the tracklist will now add up to and maybe even exceed 30 cuts.

To create a buzz around the upcoming release, the 33-year-old star even performed some unreleased joints called “Saturn” and “Boy From South Detroit.” Though it isn’t clear if these songs will be on the deluxe drop, it is fair to assume that they will be considering their proximity to the announcement.

Album-length additives to already-lengthy tracklists aren’t exactly the norm, but the concept isn’t unheard of either. Earlier this year, Tyler, The Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which is an enhanced follow-up to his 2021 album.

Hitting streaming services in late march, the eight-track offering served as the deluxe edition of his sixth album and is made up of unreleased material that didn’t make the first cut. The release comprises collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Vince Staples and YG, along with hypeman vocals from Gangsta Grillz impresario DJ Drama, who hosted the original Call Me If You Get Lost.

Also on the album is guest production from Kanye West (“Heaven to Me,” which samples John Legend’s Ye-produced “Heaven Only Knows”) and Madlib (“What a Day”).

While plugging his new project on his Instagram Stories, Tyler called “Heaven Only Knows” one of his favorite Kanye beats ever and also said that he used to “skate from the park home to” Madlib’s “What a Day” beat. Additionally, he crowned the Pretty Flacko-assisted “Wharf Talk” his “favorite song off the WHOLE album.”