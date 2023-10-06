SZA was forced to cancel her Toronto show this week after falling ill – but Drake hopes to soften the blow by offering his services as an opening act on the rescheduled date.

The songstress took to Instagram with the unfortunate news just hours before the show on Wednesday (October 4), showing fans she was in the venue with full hair and makeup and just simply could not swing it.

“Hey gang, I’m here at the arena. I just tried to do soundcheck – I sound terrible,” she said. “I only wanna give you guys 100 percent and that’s what you deserve and I won’t give you any less than that. I promise you I will come back, Toronto, and make it up. I’m so sorry.”

She continued: “I wanted to push through very much. I’m on as much [medicine] as one can be on. I love you and I promise you I’ll be back. I tried. I came. I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you and I’m really sorry.”

Showing his solidarity in the comments, Drizzy wrote, “We gon do that shit together when you come back lemme open for you [angel emoji]”

You can view the post below.

SZA gets offer from Drake after canceling Toronto concert pic.twitter.com/sM2y7jo0gA — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 5, 2023

Drake’s comments arrive after fans accused SZA of dissing him in a new interview where she called their prior romance “childish.”

The two briefly started seeing each other when she was spending a lot of time in New York during the late 2010s – which he revealed in 2020 in his verse on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now” – but nothing ever came of it.

related news Charlamagne Tha God Takes Credit For Drake & SZA’s ‘Slime You Out’ Going No. 1: ‘I Did My Job’ September 27, 2023

In a new profile for Rolling Stone published on Tuesday (October 3), the 33-year-old singer clarified that they “were really young” and that “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

While some thought it was a diss, others felt she was simply saying that they were both young and having a meaningless fling that many young people have, and his supportive comment seems to speak to that being the case.

The topic of the pair dating was all over social media when Drake first dropped the bombshell – partially due to the fact the New Jersey singer could have been underage based on the timeline Drizzy provided.

“Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08/If you cool with it, baby, she can still play,” the Toronto native rhymes.

The TDE singer subsequently took to Twitter to confirm their relationship and to clarify that she was over the age of 18.

“So it was actually 2009 lol,” she wrote. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. Lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

She added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

Last month, the duo put the dating drama behind them and released their first-ever song together, “Slime You Out.”