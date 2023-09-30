SZA, Nicki Minaj and Usher are just a few of the all-stars who have been enlisted to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, and its full itinerary has now been announced.

Starting November 26, the concert series will take over 11 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The roster for this year’s version of the annual tour has now been finalized and will also feature Miguel, Jelly Roll, Flo Rida and Olivia Rodrigo, among others, with the first show set to take place in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 6) and can be purchased here.

The schedule for the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is listed below:

NOVEMBER:

26 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

28 – Dickies Arena, Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

DECEMBER:

1 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

4 – Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

5 ­– Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

8 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

10 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

11 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

12 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

14 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

16 – Amerant Bank Arena, Fort Lauderdale/Miami, FL

related news Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris & More To Perform At SEMA Fest In Las Vegas September 28, 2023

Last week, iHeartRadio hosted its annual music festival in Las Vegas. Lil Durk took the stage on the first night of the event, surprising fans by bringing out J. Cole for a brief guest appearance.

The Chicago native performed a deep list of hits at the T-Mobile Arena, topping it off with a guest appearance by the Dreamville boss, during which the two treated fans to their debut performance of “All My Life.”

In other iHeart news, Charlamagne Tha God partnered with the company earlier this year to launch the Black Effect Podcast Network Festival, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

The one-day event included live podcasts and panel discussions with popular talent from Charlamagne’s Black Effect Podcast Network and more.

“In 2023, Black creators are at the forefront of a movement reverberating across today’s cultural landscape, and we’re excited to bring this to life for the community at The Black Effect Podcast Festival in Atlanta this spring,” said Charlamagne. “With this festival we want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network.”