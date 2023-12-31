SZA is all set for 2024, and she has now shared some advice with fans on how they should go about interacting with others as they take another trip around the sun.

On Tuesday (December 26), the Missouri native took to Twitter to share some end-of-year thoughts.

“I don’t meditate pray and do spiritual stuff to be better than anyone,” she wrote. “I do it to keep from beating ass .”

Two days later, on Thursday (December 28), she added: “Bruh everybody human everybody feels . Everybody has a right to beat Cho ass upon being disrespected so let’s be kind to another unless u can fight in 2024 ok?”

The TDE superstar, despite her record-breaking success, has been making an effort to remain grounded and mindful of the repercussions of fame.

During a recent sit down with Zane Lowe ahead of her Apple Music Live performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center earlier this month, the “Kill Bill” singer explained how outside pressures have impacted her relationship with fans and the wider world.

“I realized as of recent a lot of this shit is not normal,” she said about her stardom. “I didn’t know how to process that experience and I was having a lot of lashing out and a lot of frustration — a lot of opinions, a lot of entitlement to your space, a lot of entitlement to your time, a lot of expectation and no one is understanding, in the realm of being like ‘Why?’

“It actually makes me on edge and not a kind person because of the anxiety of wondering like how people — there’s so much perceiving going on. But there people don’t know you. They say you’re in a vacuum in your most high-pressure moment. But it’s scary. So, it’s like, oh my God, I’m not the person I want to be right now. Because I’m not kind, calm, relaxed, and patient.”

The 34-year-old went on to share that despite finding fame, she is “still the shy person she was in high school.”

“I hate being perceived. I hate coming outside. I don’t want to party. I don’t want anybody to really look at me, honestly.

“I don’t want to take pictures. I hate being on video. It’s the bane of my existence. It makes me really, really uncomfortable — I cry,” she added, admitting she had consumed several calming gummies before the interview.