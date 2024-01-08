SZA has had enough of people leaking her music and has threatened legal action against the internet pirates who most recently went after her tracks from her upcoming deluxe album.

On Saturday (January 6), the “I Hate U” singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to air out would-be leakers, promising to hold them accountable.

“LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING,” she wrote. “THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW. I AM TIRED.”

Check out the post below.

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED . — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024

Back in June, the leak of SZA’s verse for the Lil Tjay and 6LACK crossover, “Calling My Phone,” caused her to pull back her consent to the appear on the track.

“Lmao as for the calling my phone verse .. I’m mad y’all leaked it .. but glad y’all liked it,” she tweeted at the time. “I punked out of turning it in … happens a lot actually . I be feeling like I can’t add anything to songs that are already fire. Respect to @liltjay + @6LACK ”

When a fan urged her to have more confidence in herself, the “Kill Bill” hitmaker replied: “It’s more a respect thing to the artist ! I literally only wanna give the best of me especially if the song is already popular . If I can’t magnify it I fall back .”

6LACK even reacted to SZA’s leaked verse, writing: “ngl i listened with my hands over my ears cz it felt like a sin. sound like butter tho.”

related news SZA Dusts Off Random SoundCloud Leaks & Gives ‘I Hate You’ Single An Official Release December 4, 2021

In response, she expressed her appreciation for his support by writing back: “Lmao please u know how it beee y’all ATE i appreciate you king.”

Lil Tjay also caught wind of the TDE singer’s confession and hinted at sending her another song for her to jump on, so a collaboration between the two may yet come to fruition.

“Mannnnnn I got some shit better for u rn You know that’s what they want! @sza,” he tweeted.

“Calling My Phone” was released as a single first and subsequently featured on Lil Tjay’s 2021 album, Destined 2 Win. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA, making it his most successful hit.