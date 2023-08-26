SZA‘s booty is good enough to eat – off of – in her sultry new music video for SOS cut “Snooze.”

Released on Friday (August 25), the visual features multiple notable guest stars, including Justin Bieber, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain, Beef star Young Mazino and producer Benny Blanco.

The latter is the lucky person who got to eat french fries off the singer’s backside. He did not produce the track, however.

Check out the “Snooze” video below.

SZA has not been shy about admitting in her music that she got a Brazilian Butt Lift, and she recently opened up about what led to that decision.

Talking to Elle in a May interview, the Jersey-bred singer confirmed she got it to look better in clothes.

“I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time,” SZA said. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure, I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more ass.’”

She even joked that she treats her new body like an accessory that just adds flavor to whatever she’s wearing.

“I hate trying on clothes,” she added. “I don’t shop anywhere, I just wear whatever is free in my mail. I’m like, ‘Is it an extra large? Great.’ If I can feel like I’m under a blanket when I’m outside, that’s ideal. I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

As for the choice to reference the BBL in her music, SZA said: “That’s some Jersey shit. You know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don’t want to say it cute.”

In November, SZA will join the likes of her former TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Lil Yachty and more when Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival returns for the first time since 2019.

Going down November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, other acts set to perform include Baby Keem with k.dot as The Hillbillies, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and more.

Unfortunately, tickets are already sold out. A waitlist is available here.