A fan has gone viral on social media after sharing an argument she had with SZA on Instagram over the viral ‘wack’ meme.

The TikTok user posted ‘SZA Wack’ on Instagram during one of her gigs and the star replied, revealing how low the meme made her feel.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

‘SZA Wack’ meme

‘SZA Wack’ in an old internet meme that expressed hate towards the Snooze singer and aimed to insult her.

The word ‘wack’ describes something that is ‘not good’, ‘annoyingly or disappointingly bad’ and lousy, cringy or uncool.

It can also mean ‘of poor skill or quality’ and the word is often used in slang to refer to something that really sucks.

So, the vile trend was essentially saying that SZA was a bad artist who couldn’t sing or perform very well.

SZA slams fan for posting meme

In the TikTok video, the SZA fan shared screenshots of beef she had with SZA after posting ‘SZA Wack’ during one of her SOS tour gigs.

“How I live knowing that one of the biggest music artists of the decade personal hate dmed me for an hour straight,” she wrote on the screen.

SZA commented on the meme, saying: “I don’t think you realize how f***ed that actually is and how hurtful it was back then and how it RUINED my confidence and desire to perform live.”

“Ya’ll not human and it’s sad. Really wish you the best. Love,” the 33-year-old continued, ending the comment with a red heart emoji.

Fan exposes argument with star

In the same video, the fan revealed that SZA also sent her a direct message which escalated into an argument with the star.

Following on from her comment, the Kill Bill singer wrote “Not okay,” to which the fan replied: “Sorry it was just a joke.”

“Lmao and you kept it up? After I told you how that made me feel as a human being? For laughs? Take care love,” SZA continued.

“Before I block you. I jus wanna remind you imma PERSON. Like I have feelings and a life and anxiety like anyone else.”

SZA said it takes a lot of courage to get up on stage and “being the butt of a joke” doesn’t make it any easier.

The back and forth continued for a lot longer as the star explained that she found the whole thing “rude” and defended her messages.

While some fans are on SZA’s side, others are saying she shouldn’t have ripped into a fan for sharing a comedic meme.