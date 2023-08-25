T.I. has no doubts about the legacy of trap and his place in it, and his picks for the Mount Rushmore of the craft exhibits just how sure he is of its culture and reach.

In an interview with AllHipHop posted on Saturday (August 19), the Atlanta veteran discussed the greatest trap artists of all time and even put together the ultimate dream team.

“There were always three figureheads in trap music: myself, Jeezy, and Gucci,” he told Chuck Creekmur. “That was always like unanimous, and nobody could even question or you can’t add or remove anybody from that. Over time, there have been conversations about who else should be allotted.”

After explaining that the fourth figurehead is where the debate really begins, he added: “We finally came to the conclusion from the people that the fourth figurehead is Future.”

T.I. recently shouted out a few of the rap artists he believes are pushing trap music forward today while reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his album, Trap Muzik.

During a brief chat with XXL about the state of trap music on Sunday (August 20), he said Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Future have now become the voice of the streets.

related news Kanye West Has Lost The Ability To ‘Read The Room,’ Says T.I. August 15, 2023

“A lot of people moving the genre,” the Grand Hustle leader said. “Not even just by embodying similar qualities that I did. I think it’s a lot more conversational now.”

T.I. shouted out Lil Baby as a figure who he appreciates due to their similarities in how they write songs. “Just a lot of key facts about details and authenticity,” he said of the 4PF rapper. “Where you’re speaking about things that you know that only a person who knows could articulate it.”

As for 21 Savage, T.I. commended his ability to give financial advice, saying: “His thoughts speak about things like financial literacy and thinking out the box. About how to expand just upon what you know by doing something different.”

He then turned his attention to Moneybagg Yo, who he said “has a way of being melodic and finding the pocket on the subject matter that can relate to people that come from the life.”