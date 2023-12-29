Atlanta, GA –

T.I. has shown he’s one proud papa by sharing the stage with his daughter Heiress for a special performance.

On Thursday (December 28), the King of the South headlined a concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakout album Trap Muzik.

While the night was described as “a symphonic experience melded with the raw energy of Trap Muzik,” attendees were also treated to a sweet daddy-daughter moment when T.I. performed “Live Your Life” with his 7-year-old daughter.

“Proud of Big Daddy @tip doing his thing with the Symphony & my Lilmama @heiressdharris did her big one!! #DaddyNDaughterDuo #LiveYoulife [praying hands, heart eyes, heart emoji],” T.I.’s wife Tiny wrote on Instagram while sharing footage of their duet.

Heiress’ cameo received plenty of praise in the comments section of Tiny’s post, with some calling her the second coming of Beyoncé.

“Say what you want but she just might be the next Bey…. she was adorable,” one person said.

“Babe she own that stage tonight [fire emoji] this warms my heart,” another wrote, while a third user even proposed a Harris family tour.

“Family hustle need a whole tour cause it’s enough performers and then in the shows with a big family collab, the song is pasted over due [mic on emoji],” they said.

The performance comes shortly after Heiress made her debut on the radio with her holiday single “What Does Christmas Mean To You?”

In a video posted to Instagram last week, T.I. captured the moment legendary Atlanta DJ Greg Street premiered his daughter’s song on V103.

At one point, Tip panned the camera to his son Major and said: “Ayyy that was your little sister on the radio! How you feel big brother?” to which Major replied: “Proud!”

“[salute emoji] @DJGregStreet just played my baby girl @heiressdharris for the 1st time ever on da radio ‘What Does Christmas Mean To You’ on @V103Atlanta #ProudPops,” he wrote in the caption.