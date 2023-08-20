T.I. has fueled the jokes that are currently surrounding his son King Harris recently getting his teeth done.

The Atlanta rap legend sat down for an interview with DJ Diamond Kuts on Saturday (August 19) alongside fellow comedians K Dubb, Jayski, and Ronnie Jordan, and spoke about his son’s recent dental procedure after the radio host inquired about it.

T.I. defended his son’s decision, but not without sharing his own amusement at the topic.

“Aye, look man. The man said he wanted his teeth done, he put his paper up, stacked his money and he went and got his teeth done,” he began. “I respect and admire and celebrate the actual process he went through to get them done. And so when I seen him, I was congratulatory. I was like ‘Hell yeah, man. They white!”

K Dubb interjected and said: “When I seen them, I said he had teeth like Garfield,” which caused the whole room — including T.I. — to erupt in laughter.

“So, I said, ‘They white, man. They nice!’ ‘Cause the dentist did do a good job,” the Grand Hustle general continued. “I’m giving him props and his momma walk in and the first thing she say, ‘Why the hell is they so damn big!’”

After the room burst out in laughter once again, the jokes started flooding in at King’s expense, with one of the comedians suggesting they accidentally gave the teen his father’s teeth instead.

“But what y’all [gotta] understand, he’s a growing boy, he gon’ grow into them!” T.I. joked.

The biggest laughs came when Dubb called King “Teeth Keef” and “Teeth Sweat” — a play on Chief Keef and Keith Sweat, respectively — which left Tip in hysterics.

While King’s daddy found the whole situation hilarious, T.I.’s young daughter wasn’t impressed — and let the whole room know about it.

“Don’t talk about my brother like that,” she said into the mic fearlessly after tapping her father on the shoulder.

King Harris unveiled his new smile earlier this week, and wasted little time biting back after trolls had plenty to say about his shiny new veneers.

“Aye, I gotta make this video for the big teeth trolls, man,” he said in an Instagram video. “Aye bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your bitch ain’t going nowhere. She still gon’ be there. I don’t want her,” he added, referring to his upcoming 19th birthday party.

That didn’t stop fans from flooding his comments section with jokes, though.

“Why he ruin his teeth with them horse teeth,” one person wrote, while another said: “Not the piano keys.”