Los Angeles, CA –

Clarence Avant, known to many as the “Godfather of Black Music,” has passed away at the age of 92 — and reactions from around the Hip Hop world have already started to pour in.

According to a statement released by his children on Monday (August 14), Avant passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Sunday (August 13). However, a cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” the statement said, per Variety. “Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports.

“Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023.”

A close friend of Quincy Jones, Clarence Avant greatly impacted the worlds of music and entertainment as a legendary executive.

After getting his start as a nightclub owner, his record labels later introduced the likes of Bill Withers and Jimmy Jim & Terry Lewis to the world. He went on to work with artists such as Jimmy Smith, Lalo Schifrin, Babyface, Sixto Rodriguez, the SOS Band and Cherelle.

Avant was also a chairman of the board at Motown Records and an advisor to former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

T.I., Questlove and 9th Wonder were among those who took to social media to both mourn Avant’s death and pay tribute to his trailblazing career.

“Maaaan, woke up this morning and couldn’t believe this news!!” Tip wrote on Instagram next to a photo of him with the late music giant. “RIP to The Black Godfather Clarence Avant, thank you for all the wisdom you’ve shared and the path you paved for artists like myself.”

“I think in the present we SAY that achievements & reward$ are what will make us happy. But man if I can impact like 1/10th of the lives Clarence Avant did then my life on this plane wasn’t in vain,” Questlove wrote in a lengthy homage.

“I mean watch The Black Godfather if you need a refresher on WHY he was one of the most impactful humans in the 20th/21st century,” he added, referencing Avant’s 2019 Netflix documentary. “My first Idol: Bill Withers came as a courtesy thru him.

“I mean who sees gold in a 40 yr old everydayman whose 1st lp cover was really him taking a lunch break from his airplane toilet installer — Clarence did. Who gave Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis the keys to the kingdom after Prince tried to bet the farm they’d be nobodies after he fired em?—Clarence.”

He continued: “I mean we can go on: I didn’t know Obama’s presidency started with Clarence! A human so impactful that the impacted started impacting future impactors. This is what life is about. An exemplary life. Rest in power and thank you to Clarence Avant.”

On his Instagram page, 9th Wonder simply wrote: “Rest in Power. Clarence Avant.”

Avant’s death comes nearly two years after his wife, Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion in December 2021 at their Trousdale Estates estate. An arrest was made less than 24 hours after the murder.

HipHopDX sends its condolences to Clarence Avant’s family and friends. Check out the reactions to his passing below.