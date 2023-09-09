T.I.’s son, King Harris, has gotten involved in the popular “One Chip Challenge” on social media, and enlisted a homeless man to get involved in his shenanigans.

In a video posted to social media on Friday (September 8), the up-and-coming rapper can be seen offering a homeless man a Paqui chip outside of a convenience store. The younger Harris then tells the man that he’ll receive $50 if he eats the chip and doesn’t drink water for the next five minutes.

The homeless man can be seen struggling with the pure heat of the chip, and ultimately loses the challenge. Nevertheless, King Harris had a consolation prize for the man.

“He done lost though!” King can be heard saying at the end of the video. “But I done gave him $20.”

Check out the video below:

T.I.’s son King Harris gets homeless man to do “One Chip Challenge” with no water for $50https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/OPtjGqOZvm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 9, 2023

While King Harris may have had his fair share of fun with the “One Chip Challenge,” it’s been met with some controversy in recent weeks.

NBC News is reporting that Paqui has removed the chips from store shelves as of Thursday (September 7) after a mother claimed her son lost his life while performing the challenge.

According to Lois Wolobah, her 14-year-old son Harris consumed the chip on a Friday, and then went to the school nurse with a stomachache. Harris subsequently went home and passed out in his room. He was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Paqui chip contains seasoning from the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper peppers, both of which are considered amongst the hottest peppers in the world. The Carolina Reaper has an SHU (Scoville Heat Unit, which measures the concentration of capsaicinoids, the enzyme responsible for the “spiciness” of the pepper) of 2,200,000 — making it the hottest pepper in the world — while the Naga viper has an SHU of 1,349,000. For purposes of comparison, a bell pepper has an SHU of 0, while a jalapeno pepper has a peak SHU of 8,000.

related news T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession December 13, 2022

King Harris getting heat for the One Chip Challenge has, however, seemed to take the heat off his fresh set of new pearly white veneers — which he got last month, and which has made him the target of plenty a troll.

King flexed the veneer set earlier this week ahead of his 19th birthday, but he didn’t receive the reception he thought he would get as there was blowback from social media haters clowning him.

“He remind me of a cartoon character I’m just not sure which one,” one person wrote in the comment section of 2cool2bl0g.

King Harris fired back at the “big teeth trolls” joking about how he’s not gonna take any of the haters’ girls. “Ay I gotta to make this video for the big teeth trolls, man,” he said. “Ay bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your bitch ain’t going nowhere she still gone be there I don’t want her.”