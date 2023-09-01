T.I. and Tiny Harris have filed a counterclaim against their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, after a judge dismissed the majority of her harassment claim against the Hip Hop power couple.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that the Harris’s filed a counterclaim against Peterson on Thursday (August 31), wherein they demanded more than $164,000 in legal fees from her.

“The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district. Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full,” the couple’s lawyer wrote in the brief.

A judge has not yet ruled on the request, and the litigation is still ongoing.

T.I. and Tiny Harris have been battling Sabrina Peterson since 2021, when she first made claims against the “Rubber Band Man” rapper for a myriad of assaults, both physical and sexual in nature.

Peterson, a presumed friend of Tiny Harris at the time, first claimed via Instagram post that the Hustle Gang boss once put a gun to her head while her children were in the same room.

She would later explain in the comment section that the incident happened because she was assaulting Tip’s former female assistant, who was allegedly treating Tiny like a “SLAVE.”

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31, you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years, you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” she wrote in her post.

Additionally, Peterson publicized other women’s allegations of sexual assault against the couple. In response, Tiny and Tip denied the accusations made by their former friend on social media.

However, in June, the pair won a minor victory against her when an appeals court struck down several claims in her lawsuit.

Court documents revealed that California’s Second District Court of Appeal dismissed Peterson’s claims for trade libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.

The Paper Trail rapper and his wife filed a motion to dismiss Peterson’s lawsuit shortly after it was filed. This was based on California’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects free speech.

While the couple’s motion was initially denied, the appeals court ultimately sided with the couple.

T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer Andrew B. Brettler told Law360 he was “generally pleased with the decision.” He expressed confidence in clearing his clients of Peterson’s defamation and false light invasion of privacy claims.