T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris have been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 in a new lawsuit against the couple.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit on Wednesday (January 3), which claimed that the Atlanta rap legend and his wife met up with the plaintiff — identified only as Jane Doe — at a nightclub in Los Angeles while she was enlisted in the Air Force.

The woman believes that Tiny may have tampered with one of her drinks and she ended up riding with T.I. while leaving the club, but she and two other girls allegedly ended up at a hotel room with the “What You Know” rapper and his wife.

The alleged victim claimed that T.I. then joined her and Tiny for a naked shower and he later demanded she give him a massage while he watched porn.

The woman continued to make claims of sexual assault by saying that Tip allegedly penetrated her vagina with his toe, despite her repeatedly telling him not to.

“Are you alright? Looks like you in last place,” she claimed that Tip said to her after she went to the bathroom to vomit.

After passing out, the woman claimed to be escorted by a security guard out of the hotel room the next morning while in “serious pain.”

While the alleged incident occurred almost decades ago, the window to refile the lawsuit has been reopened thanks to California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act.

The woman is seeking damages and cites “sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment” in her lawsuit.

T.I. and Tiny have vehemently denied all of the accusations, dismissing the suit as an extortion attempt.

In a statement to HipHopDX, the couple said: “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations.

“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again.”

The statement continued: “Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”