T.I. and Trae Tha Truth aren’t to be played with, as one racist prankster discovered when trying to punk the Southern rap veterans.

Internet comedian/prankster Christopher Tobius Riley, better known as “White Dolemite,” posted a video on social media on Tuesday (October 10) of him attempting to prank the Grand Hustle and ABN bosses.

Tip and Trae were hanging out in a parking lot with a friend and the former’s son, King Harris, when Riley approached them wearing a redneck-esque outfit.

“Hey, what are you guys doing here, boy?” he asked the group in a confrontational tone, thick with a Southern drawl.

“Boy?! I ain’t nobody’s boy,” Trae replied, taking offense at the racially-charged term. T.I. piped up by comparing him to “Bob The Builder.”

Things escalated when the rappers’ friend grabbed Riley by the throat and pushed him away, warning him: “We don’t prank with the ‘boy’ with the racist.”

However, Trae quickly stepped in to diffuse the situation, at which point Tip advised him to “think about it” before dealing with the prankster.

“If this how you trying to go viral, bro, that shit’ll get yo ass hurt out here, man,” the Houston O.G. calmly told Riley. “And I ain’t nobody’s boy. Go about your business, man […] This ain’t the way to go about it, bro.”

Trae and Riley then shook hands, with T.I. also bidding a peaceful farewell by saying: “God bless you, man. Peace be unto you.”

“I pranked @tip & @traeabn I was nervous Asf y’all [crying face emojis] it could have been worse [prayer hands emoji],” White Dolemite wrote in his Instagram caption.

He also jumped into the comments section to address claims that the video was staged, saying: “For all y’all saying it’s fake they didn’t know I was going to walk up to them but they knew me stop thinking y’all know and you really [crying face emojis].”

White Dolemite previously went viral for pulling a racist prank on another Southern rap legend, Boosie Badazz, only things didn’t end so peacefully.

In a YouTube video uploaded last November, the prankster approached the Baton Rouge native and his family in a supermarket while wearing the same redneck-inspired getup.

After demanding Boosie pass him a box of mac and cheese from the shelf and calling him “boy,” one of Boosie’s male relatives sucker punched Riley in the face.