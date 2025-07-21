T-Mobile (TMUS) is currently seeing a boom in its internet business. As traditional cable companies such as Comcast and Spectrum are losing customers after implementing price increases for their internet services, T-Mobile is seeing increased demand for its 5G Home internet.

In T-Mobile’s first-quarter earnings report for 2025, it revealed that the company added about 424,000 high-speed internet customers, which is almost 5% higher than the number it welcomed during the same quarter last year. T-Mobile ended the quarter with 6.9 million high-speed internet customers.

T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and other providers offer their customers fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service. This service provides internet access to remote or underserved areas at a price that’s usually cheaper than traditional internet services, which is why so many price-conscious consumers are flocking to it.

Comcast Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong even said during an earnings call in April that FWA internet is becoming a growing threat in the broadband industry.

“I would tell you that the newer competitor in the last few years has obviously been fixed wireless,” said Armstrong. “They’re adding 1,000,000 subscribers per quarter, so that’s sort of the competitive intensity that we’re seeing that’s sort of incremental. We are competing aggressively with it.”

T-Mobile announces bold new deal to attract customers

As more consumers explore various internet options from different providers, T-Mobile has just made it easier for them to decide. For a limited time, the telecom giant is now offering customers a $300 gift card to sign up for its 5G home internet service.

The promo only applies to customers who sign up for T-Mobile’s new Amplified Home and All-In Home Internet plans, which both launched in December last year.

With autopay activated, Amplified Home Internet starts at $60 a month, while All-In Home Internet, which has more perks, starts at $70 a month. Both plans offer unlimited data and come with a five-year price lock guarantee.

The $300 will be dispersed via a virtual prepaid Mastercard and is only available for customers who sign up for either plan online, not in stores. The card can be redeemed 30 days after either internet plan is activated and expires in six months.

T-Mobile faces a growing threat

The generous offer from T-Mobile comes during a time when it is also facing heightened competition from satellite internet providers such as Starlink, Viasat, and HughesNet.

Satellite internet provides internet access to rural and remote areas via orbiting satellites in space, and this service usually costs between $50 and $150 a month.

Starlink, which is owned by SpaceX, has attracted over 6 million customers worldwide after launching in 2019. High demand in rural and urban areas is fueling its rapid growth. The service is available in over 125 countries across all seven continents.

Amazon also recently announced that it plans to launch its own satellite internet service by the end of this year in areas with poor coverage worldwide.

Its internet service is set to have three different plans: one that delivers speeds of up to 100 megabits per second, another that contains a standard antenna with downlink speeds of up to 400 megabits per second, and a model that provides speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

