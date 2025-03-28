



Over the past few weeks, it appears that T-Mobile (TMUS) has been attempting to mend broken fences with customers who have grown frustrated with the company’s price increases.

After T-Mobile warned customers earlier this month that it will be increasing monthly prices for some of its older phone plans by $5, which will take effect on April 2, some customers took to social media to express their frustration with the company’s continued price hikes.

According to a leaked memo from T-Mobile, which was obtained by CNET, the price increase is due to “rising costs over the past several years.”

The price hike comes after the company raked in a record-high net income of $11.3 billion last year as it added 3.1 million new postpaid phone customers.

Shortly after the controversy, the company began offering select customers free voice lines to help lessen the blow.

T-Mobile’s latest deal creates chaos

Now, it appears that T-Mobile is continuing to roll out deals in an effort to win back customers and keep them from switching to its competitors.

A man walks past a T-Mobile store on August 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program, which is available in its T-Life app, T-Mobile began offering customers a deal that allowed them to buy a three-piece chicken tender combo from Wingstop for only $0.01. However, the deal erupted in chaos.

Some users took to social media to flag that the deal caused ridiculously long lines at Wingstop locations across the country, frustrating customers who don’t even have T-Mobile.

Some customers even claimed that they had to wait in line for two to three hours to receive their orders.

T-Mobile pulls the plug, frustrating customers

Customers are usually given 24 hours to retrieve T-Mobile Tuesday offers from their accounts; however, T-Mobile appears to have ended the deal early.

One T-Mobile user flagged on Reddit that they received an error message when they tried to retrieve the offer by entering the promo code the phone carrier gave them for the deal on Wingstop’s website.

“T-Mobile Customers – This offer was so popular that we have Sold Out. We hope to see you again soon!” read the message.

T-Mobile customers have the ability to save limited-time offers on their T-Life account and can use them even after the deal expires. However, this privilege has been revoked for the Wingstop promo.

This move from T-Mobile has frustrated customers, with some calling the deal a “scam.”

In an emailed statement to TheStreet, T-Mobile apologized for the inconvenience the deal may have caused customers.

“Customers loved the $0.01 Wingstop combo so much that stores sold out – something that hasn’t happened for a few years!” said T-Mobile in the statement. “We love that our customers love T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, including these delicious chicken tenders. We’re committed to providing our customers the best possible experience, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

