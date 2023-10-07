T-Pain has flexed a dollar-store version of a “Richard Mille” watch that he purchased from Chinese marketplace Temu.

The “Buy U A Drank” artist recently brought out an imitation of the famed Richard Mille watch and admitted he might even wear the cheap version one day.

“I might wear this watch,” T-Pain said with a laugh while showcasing the inexpensive $11.18 price tag and yellow wrist strap during an episode of Nappy Boy Radio. “It’s a Richard Mille. I’m gon see what I can get away with.

“If you see me out with this, just don’t say nothing. This shit literally says fashion watch. I’ll tell you what, it’s about to be for a fuckin adult going to a God-damn awards show for real.”

A fan joked in the comments: “Neega that’s a Rickey Billie That’s Richard’s Step Brother!”

It didn’t stop at the fake watch as T-Pain also broke out an icy chain from Temu that retails for less than $1.

“We got jewelry, guys. Not even a whole motherfucking dollar,” he said in disbelief. “I’m gonna show you why you should absolutely buy this thing and wear it straight to the club. There it is. I’m not fucking around, bro.

“When the light hit the ice, it twinkle and glisten. You see a real n-gga with this bitch on, you ain’t asking no questions. It’s actually metal, n-gga. This motherfucker’s heavy, bro. That bitch from Johnny Wang!”

T-Pain has plenty of regrets in life when it comes to jewelry purchases, with one stand-out being the time he spent $400,000 on a ridiculous oversized chain with a pendant that read “Big Ass Chain” in the 2000s.

“One of my biggest regrets but I keep it around to remind myself,” Pain said. “Actually now [it’s worth] probably like $200,000 at the most. Just, price just went down — the price of gold and diamonds aren’t what they used to be.

“Somebody was on the side of the stage at one of my shows and they said, ‘I bet you won’t get a big ass chain that says, ‘Big Ass Chain.’ And I said, ‘You don’t know how much fuckin money I got right now. So don’t fuckin try me.’

He continued: “I don’t know the guy, didn’t get his number, never seen him again and went and spent money on this chain to prove to this stranger that I would do it.”

T-Pain made the egregious purchase of the bedazzled chain from the famous Atlanta-based jeweler Icebox in 2009. According to Hatton-Jewellers, the hefty “Big Ass Chain” weighs over 10 pounds and is made from yellow and white gold while boasting a robust 197 carats of diamonds.