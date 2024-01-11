T-Pain’s cover of Black Sabbath’s classic hit “War Pigs” has been praised by Ozzy Osbourne.

The rapper and singer uploaded a video of his cover, which features on his album On Top of the Covers, to social media last month and the heavy metal legend was suitably impressed.

Osbourne commented on T-Pain’s post on Wednesday (January 10): “This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever. Why didn’t you guys call me?”

T-Pain responded to the praise by saying: “You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself.”

“War Pigs” was originally released in 1970 and featured on Black Sabbath’s second album Paranoid. The track is considered one of the band’s signature songs and was previously covered by Post Malone during a New Year’s Eve performance in 2020.

T-Pain’s Ozzy Osbourne-approved rendition of the song came as part of his performance at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood last year.

The full performance, which saw him perform other hits like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” sans Auto-Tune, was uploaded to YouTube in December and also released as a live album.

Much like he did in 2014 with his Tiny Desk Concert, T-Pain’s natural singing voice stunned viewers, with one person writing on social media: “His voice gives me chills. I don’t think people realize how great of a singer he really is.”

Another commented: “So basically autotune needed him this whole time… noted,” while another said: “Pain deserves his flowers. He’s so talented and versatile.”

The Florida native also recently announced a Las Vegas residency at the Zouk Nightclub.

“2024 is going to be a great year,” he said in a statement to ABC 13. “I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and I’ve always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I’ve got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let’s turn up!”

T-Pain isn’t the only artist to take his talents to Las Vegas as Jodeci recently announced a residency at House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay resort, while the Wu-Tang Clan will begin their stay Theater at Virgin Hotels over Super Bowl weekend on February 8 before coming back a month later when March Madness kicks off.