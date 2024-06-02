England are the defending champions and have a big point to prove after letting their 50-over crown slip away so meekly in India last year.
Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan are among the dark horses looking to cause an upset but otherwise it’s a case of the usual suspects eyeing the trophy with Australia and South Africa tipped to go far.
Fans in the UK will not get the early start times for several of the games, which will take place late at night to meet the needs of the local North American audience.
T20 World Cup tables, fixtures and results
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NR
|
Pts
|
1
|
India
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
Canada
|
4
|
Ireland
|
5
|
USA
USA vs Canada – 1.30am, Grand Prairie Stadium
Ireland vs India – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
USA vs Pakistan – 3.30pm, Grand Prairie Stadium
Ireland vs Canada – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan vs India – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan vs Canada – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
India are the favourites to win the 2024 T20 World Cup
AFP via Getty Images
USA vs India – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
USA vs Ireland – 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Canada vs India – 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Pakistan vs Ireland – 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
England
|
2
|
Australia
|
3
|
Namibia
|
4
|
Scotland
|
5
|
Oman
Oman vs Namibia – 1.30am, Kensington Oval
England vs Scotland – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
Oman vs Australia – 1.30am, Kensington Oval
Namibia vs Scotland – 8pm, Kensington Oval
Australia vs England – 6pm, Kensington Oval
Oman vs Scotland – 6pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Jofra Archer could be key to England’s hopes
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Namibia vs Australia – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Oman vs England – 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Namibia vs England – 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Scotland vs Australia – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
West Indies
|
3
|
Papua New Guinea
|
4
|
Uganda
|
5
|
Afghanistan
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea – 3.30pm, Providence Stadium
Afghanistan vs Uganda – 1.30am, Providence Stadium
Uganda vs Papua New Guinea – 12.30am, Providence Stadium
Afghanistan vs New Zealand – 12.30am, Providence Stadium
West Indies vs Uganda – 1.30am, Providence Stadium
West Indies vs New Zealand – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
The pressure is on hosts West Indies
Getty Images
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Uganda vs New Zealand – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand – 3.30pm, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
West Indies vs Afghanistan – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
South Africa
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
3
|
Bangladesh
|
4
|
Nepal
|
5
|
Netherlands
Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Nepal vs Netherlands – 3.30pm, Grand Prairie Stadium
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 1.30am, Grand Prairie Stadium
Netherlands vs South Africa – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
South Africa vs Bangladesh – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
South Africa are big favourites in Group D
Getty Images
Nepal vs Sri Lanka – 12.30am, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Netherlands vs Bangladesh – 3.30pm, Arnos Vale Stadium
Nepal vs South Africa – 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Nepal vs Bangladesh – 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
A1
|
2
|
B2
|
3
|
C1
|
4
|
D2
C1 vs A1 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
B2 vs D2 – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
A1 vs D2 – 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
C1 vs B2 – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
B2 vs A1 – 3.30pm, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
C1 vs D2 – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
A2
|
2
|
B1
|
3
|
C2
|
4
|
D1
A2 vs D1 – 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
B1 vs C2 – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
B1 vs D1 – 3.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
A2 vs C2 – 1.30am, Kensington Oval
A2 vs B1 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
C2 vs D1 – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Group 1 winner vs Group 2 runner-up – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Group 2 winner vs Group 1 runner-up – 3.30pm, Providence Stadium
Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda – 10,000 capacity
Kensington Oval, Barbados – 28,000 capacity
Providence Stadium, Guyana – 20,000 capacity
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia – 15,000 capacity
Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent & the Grenadines – 18,000 capacity
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago – 15,000 capacity
Central Broward Park, Florida (USA) – 25,000 capacity
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA) – 34,000 capacity
Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (USA) – 15,000 capacity
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
AFP via Getty Images
Sri Lanka, Afghanistan – 33/1
Selected nations only. Odds via Bet365, subject to change.
How to watch the T20 World Cup
TV channel: The T20 World Cup will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.
