Taapsee Pannu, one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood, has also ventured into film production with her banner Outsiders Films. After her first production, Blurr, a horror-thriller starring herself and Gulshan Devaiah, she is now ready to present her second production, Dhak Dhak, a coming-of-age road trip drama featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film, which is directed by debutant Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi, has been slated for a theatrical release on October 13, 2023.

About film ‘Dhak Dhak’

Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who embark on a life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world, Khardung La in Ladakh. The film promises to offer a unique visual experience to the audience with its stunning views and picturesque locations. It is also the first-ever movie unit to undertake a road trip from Delhi to Khardung La. The film’s poster, which was unveiled in May 2022, shows the four leading ladies posing with their bikes against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. The tagline of the film reads, “Freedom has to be owned, never given”.

Taapsee Pannu on producing ‘Dhak Dhak’

Talking about the film and her production house, Pannu said in a statement, “At Outsiders Films we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they must have rarely witnessed on screen before. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry, from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who has a great foresight towards differentiated cinema. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one”.

The makers are expected to do the trailer launch on October 3. The film is produced by Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures. The film will clash with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the box office.

Taapsee Pannu on acting front

On the acting front, Taapsee Pannu has a busy slate ahead of her. She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, a social comedy about immigration. She will also reunite with her Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon for Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, a romantic thriller directed by Aanand L Rai. She will also share screen space with Pratik Gandhi in Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, a comedy-drama inspired by the 1999 film Runaway Bride. Additionally, she will team up with Akshay Kumar for Mudassar Aziz’s comedy entertainer Khel Khel Mein, which will reportedly go on floors next month in London.

